Somalia’s President Arrives in Uganda for an official visit

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his delegation arrived in Uganda for an official three days visit. Uganda’s top diplomat Odongo Jeje Abubakhar received President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

President Hassan and his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni, will hold bilateral talks during his visit. Both leaders will address a joint Business Summit to promote the Uganda-Somalia partnership through investment, trade and tourism in Kampala on the 9th and 10th of August.

On August 7, Somalia and Uganda held the inaugural session of the joint permanent commission on diplomatic, political, immigration, defence, education and trade. Somalia and Uganda adopted a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation between two nations on August 6.

This will be President Hassan’s eighth Overseas visit since taking Somalia high-test office on May 23.

Like this: Like Loading...