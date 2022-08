By:AA

Türkiye on Sunday reiterated its support for peace and stability in Somalia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, said a statement from the Presidency.

Türkiye, as always, will continue to stand with the people of Somalia and support peace and stability there, Erdogan told Mohamud​​​​​​​, the statement added.

