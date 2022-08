By:Mohamed Selh

Somali lawmakers have approved the strong cabinet of Prime Minister Hamze Abdi Barre.

277 MPs were present at the Parliament session, and there was an uproar over the manner in which MPs cast their votes.

The vote for the new ministers was approved by 229 MPs and 7 MPs rejected it.

The Supreme Court has today sworn in the Ministers approved by the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

