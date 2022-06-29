Somaliland: How to Get onto the Right Side of History

By: Brenthurst Foundation

How does a small state that, according to the UN, doesn’t officially exist, with a nonconvertible currency, no officially recognised borders or passports, and is found in one of the most volatile regions of Africa, become a peaceful, free, democratic society, without the help of foreign intervention or aid?

The Brenthurst Foundation presents a short documentary on how, in spite of a lack of international recognition, Somaliland has become one of Africa’s secret success stories, and why it should become a model for many others across the continent.

