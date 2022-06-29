Taiwan hands over two ambulances to increase Somaliland’s healthcare referral mobility

Press-Release

Since Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland established in August 2020, the “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project” plays key role of bilateral medical cooperation. This project aims to increase the accessibility of maternal and infant healthcare services and is cooperating together with Somaliland’s Ministry of Health Development, the Taiwan ICDF and Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital.

In order to strengthen the healthcare referral mobility, this project hands over two ambulances to Hargeisa Group Hospital and Gebiley General Hospital for integrating case management between different facilities to refer and track reported cases, as well as increasing healthcare mobile capacity.

Capacity building is crucial for the project, the first batch of 8 experienced health professionals currently are in Taiwan for a 3-month training. The second batch of the seed trainers are scheduled to go to Taiwan in Oct 2022.

Ambassador Allen C. LOU of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland remarks that according to the Health Care Index 2022 released by Numbeo, Taiwan’s healthcare system has been ranked number 1 in the world four years in a row. “Taiwan can help and is willing to share what we have and what we are good at with Somaliland and like-minded countries. We believe this project will catalyze a win-win-win situation to benefit the people directly, hospitals and the Government.”

Like this: Like Loading...