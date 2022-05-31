By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Baidoa, the transitional capital of Somalia’s southwest state, this is his first trip outside Somalia’s capital city Mogadishu since his re-election on the 15th of this month.

President Hassan’s visit comes as he is expected to nominate a new prime minister. The South-West state of Somalia has the largest number of members in the federal parliament , which will approve or reject the nominated Prime Minister and his cabinets.

“What a great blessing it’s to be back in Baidoa again. I thank the people and the administration of the South West State of Somalia for the customary warm welcome. A united, safe, connected, and prosperous nation is what we must strive to build together, Somalia at peace with itself and the world”, The president tweeted after he arrived in Baidoa, the transitional capital of Somalia’s southwest state.

South West State of Somalia President Abdiaziz Mohamed Lafta-Gareen is an ally of former Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

President Hassan Sheikh’s delegation includes officials from Somalia, members of both houses of the federal parliament of Somalia, and Somalia national army commander Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rage.

© Horn Diplomat 2022

Like this: Like Loading...