Somaliland President Congratulates Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed On Being Elected UAE President

By:Mohamed Duale

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi congratulated congratulated Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday as the UAE’s president following his brother’s death.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Somaliland, I would like to congratulate, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed , on his election as the President of the United Arab Emirates. I wish more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership for the UAE and the world.” Said President Bihi Tweet

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

On Saturday, the UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as the next president of the United Arab Emirates.

Mohamed Bin Zayed has served as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi since 2004.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments