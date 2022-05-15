Somalia presidential election moves to second round

By: Zakariye Ahmed, Horndiplomat correspondent

Somalia’s presidential election has moved to the second round after completing the first round by counting the votes, this election is being held at an airport hangar called “Afisyooni camp” for security reasons, and both houses of lawmakers attend to elect Somalia’s 10th president and to end long waiting for Somalia’s presidential election which was to happen on February 2021.

In the first round of voting, current Somalia’s Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni was leading with 65 votes, followed by the incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo with 59 votes, former 8th president of Somalia MP. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud got 52 votes, and former prime minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire with 47 votes.

The four top candidates qualify for the second round of voting.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2022

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments