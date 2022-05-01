Somaliland president pardons 360 prisoners on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

By:Staff writer

The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has granted pardon to 360 prisoners on sunday , due on the occasion of Eid

In a presidential degree, president Muse Bihi Abdi ordered the state attorney general starting from sunday to release 360 inmates through Somaliland territories.

The Presidential pardon stated that it does not apply to violent offenders and people convicted of serious crimes and is only for what he termed as “light crimes”. The Presidential decree stated that the decree is being implemented effective immediately by the Attorney General’s Office.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments