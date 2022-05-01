Somaliland VP Returns US$6.7 Million to Traders Who Lost in the Waaheen Market Fire

By:Horntribune

the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Abdullahi Ismail ‘Zeyli’i’, apportioned US$ 6,766,418 to traders made destitute by the Waaheen market fire of Hargeisa on 1 April 2022.

This is the second round of re-reimbursements the government has supervised since the fire.

This time around 1,016 traders, whose loss ranged from US$5001 to US$480,000, have taken advantage of the amount distributed back to the people.

The Somaliland business community has pledged more than US$8 million at one function making it the leading group or entity to call out substantive support to the most affected.

Taiwan pledged US$500 000, whereas the EU committed US$100 000 ’emergency relief’ to the effort.

Much more is expected to come as pledges are still pouring in from many quarters around the world, including Gulf states, the United Kingdom and many more.

An ad hoc committee overseeing the succour and rebuilding effort tentatively estimated the overall loss of the fire at US$2 billion.

Collections and donations made until now are nowhere near the figure quoted, but reimbursing the bereaved traders a batch at a time is already showing signs of revival in the market.

President Musa Bihi Abdi handed out varying sizes of cash totalling US$1,872,511 to 988 beneficiaries on April 17.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments