Somaliland President arrives in Washington for High Level talks

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and his delegation arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport.
President bihi and his delegation were warmly welcomed by the Somaliland Foreign minister Dr. Isse Kayd Mohamoud, Somaliland Ambassador to the United States Bashir Goth, and Somaliland Diaspora in the United States.
During his visit, President Bihi will meet with Biden Administration Officials, members of Congress, Business Leaders, and Civil Society Representatives. Talks will include ways of strengthening relations between Somaliland and the U.S.
The visit came a months after a congressional staff delegation visited Somaliland capital Hargeisa and discussed president Bihi the Somaliland-US relations, stability, development, vibrant democracies, and elections.
The delegation accompanying the Somaliland President’s visit to Washington includes Ministers of Interior, Environment, Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, and Information as well as members of the business community from Somaliland’s largest businessmen and civil society groups.
Several sources had told Horn Diplomat President Bihi will deliver tomorrow a speech at the Heritage Foundation optimistically entitled: “The greater promise of closer U.S. and Somaliland ties.”
The Growing Relationship Between Somaliland and US