Kenya: Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Tours UK

By:Abdiaziz Daud , Horndiplomat Correspondent in Kenya, @Abdiaaziiz

ODM leader and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila odinga has left the country of a week long tour to the United Kingdom.

The tour will see him hold important meetings with UK government officials and give address at the commonwealth secretariat and the royal institute of international affairs , Chatham House.

Mr odinga will also share his vision for Kenya and Africa in an increasingly uncertain world, and will reflect on the political goal of unity presented by the Azimio la Umoja coalition movement.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by several Azimio La Umoja leaders among them Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kitui’s Charity Ngilu, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

