Somaliland president receives US Congressional Staff Delegation

US Congressional Staff Delegation at the presidential palace.

During the meeting, Somaliland President and the US delegation profoundly discussed Somaliland-US relations, regional development, democracies and elections in Somaliland.

“Very honoured to receive the US Congressional Staff Delegation at the Presidency Republic of Somaliland

. The Republic of Somaliland is committed to working with democratic nations such as the US. We profoundly discussed Somaliland-US relations, stability, development, vibrant democracies and elections.”President Bihi said on Twitter