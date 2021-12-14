Somaliland president receives US Congressional Staff Delegation

By: Horndiplomat staff writer
Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi received on Tuesday US Congressional Staff Delegation at the presidential palace.
During the meeting, Somaliland President and the US delegation profoundly discussed Somaliland-US relations, regional development, democracies and elections in Somaliland.
“Very honoured to receive the US Congressional Staff Delegation at the Presidency Republic of Somaliland. The Republic of Somaliland is committed to working with democratic nations such as the US. We profoundly discussed Somaliland-US relations, stability, development, vibrant democracies and elections.”President Bihi said on Twitter 
according to the Somaliland presidency office, the U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation pledged to provide a comprehensive report on progress and Democracy in Somaliland to the US Congress.

On the other hand, the U.S delegation visit to Somaliland comes to date that Somaliland dispatched its new foreign minister, Essa Kayd, to Washington last month, and former US officials – including at least two former top Africa officers at the State Department – and a key member of Congress have come out in support of deepening US ties with Somaliland.
