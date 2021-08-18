By:HORNDIPLOMAT AND HOL

A military court in Hargeisa has sentenced policeman Osman dirie burale to death for the murder of Abdishakur Ibrahim on July 5 this year.

The prosecution held that Burale ‘carelessly’ used his weapon ‘against a civilian’ which resulted in the death.

The Amoud University student died after he was shot by the policeman who was manning the gate.

According to the prosecution, the two had an argument before the officer pulled out his gun and shot dead the student. It was alleged that the officer barred the student from entering the university leading to a heated argument at the gate.

The hearing has been running for the last one week.