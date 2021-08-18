Egypt, Somalia discuss means of boosting ties, regional developments

By: Ahram

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Tuesday ways to boost relations with Somalia during a meeting with Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

In their meeting in Cairo, the two top officials also discussed the latest developments in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt was keen to back Somalia and offer different forms of support to it, it added.

Somalia’s premier Mohamed Roble arrived in Cairo on Monday on several days’ official visit.

He held on Monday talks with his Egyptian counterparts Mostafa Madbouly on ways to push forward bilateral ties in various areas, especially at the economic and commercial levels.

The Somali premier’s accompanying delegation comprised the Somali ministers of foreign affairs, education, higher education, and culture.