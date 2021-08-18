Turkish president receives UAE’s national security adviser

By: Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the UAE’s National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the meeting, bilateral and regional developments were discussed, said a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.
They also discussed UAE’s investments in Turkey, the statement added.
*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk

