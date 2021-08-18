AfricamiddleeastNewsWorld Turkish president receives UAE’s national security adviser August 18, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: Anadolu Agency Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the UAE’s National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the meeting, bilateral and regional developments were discussed, said a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate. They also discussed UAE’s investments in Turkey, the statement added. *Writing by Ahmet Gencturk Share this: