Somalia: Lafta Gareen unveils senate candidates, leaves out key opposition figures

South West state president Abdiasis Lafta Gareen
By:GOOBJOOG NEWS
Somalia’s South West state president Abdiasis Lafta Gareen has released candidates for the first five senate seats leaving out two key opposition senators who served in the 10th parliament.
In the list, South West state minister for interior Adan Abdinasir Mohamed will replace immediate former senator Hussein Sheikh Mohamud, a notable figure in the UPD party headed by former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Another opposition senator Ilyas Ali Hassan was left out and the seat he vied for in 2016 was declared a women-only seat. Hassan is a prominent member of Himilo party led by former president Sheikh Sharif Ahmed.
Candidates for the three remaining seats have not been announced yet. The following is the list of candidates for the first five seats:
Seat One:
Adan Abdinasir Mohamed
Mohamed Hassan Adan
Seat two:
Dr. Hussein Mohamed Daahir
Hassan Mohamed Nuur
Seat three:
Zamzam Ibrahim Ali
Shariifo Jahi Ibrahim
Seat four:
Mohamed Abdinur Garabey
Nuur Baabul Adow
Seat five:
Ayaan Adan Abdullahi
Farhiyo Nuur Adan

