Somalia: Lafta Gareen unveils senate candidates, leaves out key opposition figures

Somalia’s South West state president Abdiasis Lafta Gareen has released candidates for the first five senate seats leaving out two key opposition senators who served in the 10th parliament.
In the list, South West state minister for interior Adan Abdinasir Mohamed will replace immediate former senator Hussein Sheikh Mohamud, a notable figure in the UPD party headed by former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Another opposition senator Ilyas Ali Hassan was left out and the seat he vied for in 2016 was declared a women-only seat. Hassan is a prominent member of Himilo party led by former president Sheikh Sharif Ahmed.
Candidates for the three remaining seats have not been announced yet. The following is the list of candidates for the first five seats: