Air Arabia resumes flights to Somaliland

By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland government officially announced the Emirates low-cost airline Air Arabia will resume flights to Somaliland. Horndiplomat reports The Somaliland Civil Aviation director, Mr Omar-Sayid Abdillahi says “Air Arabia Airlines will resume flights to Somaliland after it has fulfilled the government requirements and Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates Civil Aviation authorities have signed agreement, very soon the plane officially commenced the direct flights to Somaliland.” Omar sayid said

Last week, the government of Somaliland announces Another Emirates low-cost airline Fly Dubai will resume its flights to Somaliland after the government revoked the route licences.

In April 2020, Somaliland has banned flydubai and Air Arabia from flying to its capital Hargeisa. This comes following an incident in March 2020 in which Somalia ordered aircraft on route to turn around

