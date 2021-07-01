Flydubai will resume its flights to Somaliland : Civil Aviation Authority

By: Horndiplomat Staff

Somaliland’s Civil Aviation Authority announces that Fly Dubai will resume its flights to Somaliland.

“Somaliland Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai civil aviation Authority agreed to resume the Fly Dubai flights to Somaliland”Omer sayid the director of Somaliland Civil Aviation Authority

In April 2020, Somaliland has banned flydubai and Air Arabia from flying to its capital Hargeisa. This comes following an incident in March 2020 in which Somalia ordered aircraft on route to turn around.

The airlines have been told to apologise to the people and government of Somaliland after they adhered to a Somalia government ban on international flights imposed due to COVID-19. A flydubai flight on March 19, 2020 en-route to the Somaliland capital of Hargeisa returned to Dubai on the orders of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

