Somaliland President pardons 279 prisoners ahead of Eid Al-Adha

The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has granted pardon to 279 with petty crimes.
In a presidential degree, Muse Bihi Abdi ordered the state attorney general starting from Monday to release 279 inmates through Somaliland territories.
” I offer General Pardon, due to the Eid Al-Adha Mubarak, for the 279 (two hundred and Seventy-nine) Prisoners convicted of minor offenses and serving time in the country’s prisons. This amnesty does not affect civil rights and the resulting penalties, as stipulated in Article 92 of the General Penal Code. The amnesty shall be administered by the Office of the Attorney General, according to the attached list of Prisoners.”said a statement by the president’s office
In Somaliland, Every year ahead of Eid Al-Adha, Somaliland president carries out this pardon: “To strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children and give the released prisoners the opportunity to rethink their future and return to the track of successful social and professional life.