Over 30k candidates sit Somaliland exams

Over 32,900 Somaliland Secondary and Primary students sat today for their final school examinations.

19,175 are boys while the girls are 13,674.

Somaliland Minister of Education and Science Mr Ahmed Mohamed dirie said that more than 30 thousands of students, consisting Form-Four classes of the secondary schools and Class-8 students of the primary schools, are having their final examinations.

