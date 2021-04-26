Ethiopia PM Shares Ramadan Iftar Dinner With Syrian Refugees

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today shared a Ramadan Iftar dinner with “our brothers and sisters” from Syria who are in Ethiopia as refugees.
“This event brings back to our collective memory, how our ancestors welcomed the venerable companions and relatives of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the dawn of Islam,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
“Just as we are proud of that history, I call upon our people, especially the young generation, to develop the culture of caring for immigrants, the needy and the homeless brothers and sisters in faith and humanity,” he added.
“This event shows our sincere desire to live with Muslim nations and their people forever in harmony, love and peace today, in the future and in the way we did in our past.”
