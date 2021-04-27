Press-Release

Taiwan Government and “Simply Help” foundation based in the USA work together to share daily necessities and medical supplies with Somaliland Government to show the rock-solid friendship as well as the borderless love.

Ambassador Allen C. Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland underscores Taiwan Government’s efforts to integrate resources from NGOs and private enterprises to channel to Somaliland. Since 2020, Simply Help Foundation continues to donate daily necessities to Somaliland. The said foundation operates in more than 20 countries, especially in Central America and South East Asia regions since 2000. The said foundation not only donates needed materials, but also trains people to learn living skills. In 2005, the said foundation acknowledged the Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC.

Taiwan Representative Office, on behalf of Taiwan Government and Simply Help Foundation, donates daily and medical necessities to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to assist the local people in need. It is believed that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Taiwan is helping and Taiwan has long been contributing on many fronts. Our efforts is proudly described as the “Taiwan Model”. We are always ready to share with Somaliland what we have and what we are good at.

