SJS alarmed by the increased attacks on journalists across Somalia

According to Botan who spoke to SJS after his release, he was first taken to outside of Bosaso on a police truck and was later transferred to a detention inside the Presidential Palace in Bosaso, and on late on the afternoon of 22 February before he was taken to the Bosaso Central Police Station where he was detained. He was freed on 24 February and was not charged. Botan’s camera equipment was seized by the police and was destroyed.

On 23 February, two Goobjoog journalists: news reporter Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi and cameraman Abdirisak Abdullah Fagas, were stopped by NISA officers at Daljirka Dahson in Mogadishu where they were filming shortly after the Presidential Opposition Candidates announced to hold a protest scheduled for 26 February. The NISA officers confiscated the camera and deleted their footage. However, the two journalists were not arrested and were allowed to go after the footage was deleted.