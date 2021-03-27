UK urges Somali leaders to reach a consensus on the electoral process

Expressing concern over the lingering electoral impasse in Somalia, the UK on Saturday urged the Somali leaders to reach a consensus on the electoral process.
“The UK underlines the urgent need for Somali leaders to come together and reach a consensus on implementing the electoral process, according to the model agreed on 17 September and the recommendations of the 16 February Baidoa Technical Committee.”UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge said in a statement issued by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
The Uk said they will support actions that lead to a partial or parallel electoral process.
“The UK will not support actions that lead to a partial or parallel electoral process, or an automatic extension of previous mandates. In the interests of the Somali people, and our collective interests in the security, development and growth of Somalia, we call on Somalia’s leaders to overcome the deadlock, engage in constructive dialogue and hold inclusive and credible elections as soon as possible.” added the statement.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.