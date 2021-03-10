Ethiopia, South Sudan Pledge To Scale Up Bilateral Ties, Cooperation On Regional Stability

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held discussion with South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, in Juba today.

According to Ethiopia state-run media fana- The two pledged to scale up ties and cooperation between the two countries on regional stability and capacity building schemes, according to Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

They further underscored the importance of the successful completion of the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region to regional peace.

The two sides also stressed that the only viable way to solve the Ethiopia-Sudan border issue is dialogue.

