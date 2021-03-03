Taiwan ICT Cooperation Kicks off in Somaliland

By:MoDuale

The Taiwanese Ambassador Allen C. Lou to Somaliland officially launches the Taiwanese ict cooperation to Somaliland. Horndiplomat reports

The ceremony was the follow-up of the signing of the Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement on 17 August 2020. The three projects, namely Improving Production and Quality of Vegetables and Fruits Project collaborating with the Somaliland Ministry of Agricultural Development, Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development, and E-government Capability Enhancement Project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, started officially.

The E-government Capability Enhancement Project implementing arrangement by Mr. Mars Shiue, Leader of the Taiwan ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Technical Mission with Ms. Amina Hussien Mohamoud, Director General of Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on 3rd March 2021.

“We believe that the said cooperation incarnated “Taiwan Model” will bear fruits very soon through our joint efforts and benefit the people directly in Somaliland.”Taiwanese Ambassador Allen C. Lou

“I would like to take this opportunity to share with Somalilanders that Taiwan offers TaiwanICDF scholarship and Taiwan scholarship by March 15th and March 31strespectively. Please review our office’s Facebook and Twitter account “Taiwan in Somaliland” to get detailed information. We encourage the young talents to apply for it to build big dreams through education. Once you are equipped with big wings, the sky is your limit.”Ambassador Allen. said

“Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping. Taiwan can contribute, and has long been contributing on many fronts. Our effort is proudly described as the “Taiwan Model”. The spirit of the Taiwan Model is: Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime. We are ready to share with Somaliland and the East African countries.” Ambassador Allen added

The ICT project aims to enhance the e-government capability in Somaliland. The objectives of the project are to improving government network management, establishing the data exchange platform among government institutions, and capacity building and institutional strengthening. It is expected that the Somaliland government and citizens will be benefited from this comprehensive Project.

