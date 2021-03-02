Somalia’s int’l partners welcome the continuation of talks Among Political Leaders 

International partners* welcome the continuation of talks on 1 March between Federal Government of Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Council of Presidential Candidates. After the successful meeting on 25 February, the partners appeal to the Prime Minister and the Council of Presidential Candidates to make further progress.
We also urge FGS and FMS leaders to hold the planned summit in the coming few days to confirm implementation plans for the 17 September agreement and conclude the review of the 16 February Technical Committee proposals so that the electoral process can begin without further delay.
* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.