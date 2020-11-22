Somaliland court sentences man to death penalty for raping, killing girl

Togdheer regional court, in Burco second capital of Somaliland, Sunday sentenced Sakariye Abdi Yusuf to death for the rape and killing of Ugbad Ali in last month.
“After all the court proceedings, including the presentation of evidence, the Burco court sentences Sakariye Abdi Yusuf to death,” Muse ,Chairman of Togdheer court said.
Ugbaad Ali Abdilahi, the rape victim, had three children.
On Oct 13, 2020,Residents of Buroa took to the streets to protest the raping and killing of Ugbaad.
Angry women staged protests in the city while demanding for justice for the deceased.
Ugbaad Abdilahi Ali was reportedly raped before being killed .
On October 20, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi who arrived in Togdheer region which is part of his working tour to the eastern region of the country has for the first time spoken the ugly incident of a girl who was raped and murdered in Burao last month.
President Bihi’s directed the regional judiciary to expedite the verdict of the recent rape and murder in the region. The President who described the incident as ‘Nasty’ has promised that his government will immediately implement the court verdict.