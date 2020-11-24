Ethiopia PM Security Advisor Briefs President Of Somalia On Operation In Tigray

Security Advisor of Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy ahmed, Gedu Andargachew has today briefed President of Somalia, Mohammed Abdulahi Mohammed Formajo on government’s law enforcement operation in Tigray.
According to State-Run media Fana, Gedu explained that the law enforcement operation in the Tigray Region is proceeding very well as planned and the Government of Ethiopia would soon give an end to the lawlessness of the TPLF Junta.
Somalia President Mohammed Abdulahi Mohammed Formajo, to his part, assured Security Advisor Gedu that the Government of Somalia is fully behind the Government of Ethiopia.