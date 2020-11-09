Ethiopia’s PM says Concerns That Ethiopia Will Descend Into Chaos Unfounded

Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded, said Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
According to Ethiopia state-run media Fana, the Ethiopian Prime minister comment comes following the law enforcement measures being taken against TPLF clique after they attacked the Ethiopian national defence force last week.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said “concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded & a result of not understanding our context deeply.”
“Ethiopia is grateful for friends expressing their concern,” he said, adding “Our rule of law operation is aimed at guaranteeing peace and stability once and for all by bringing perpetrators of instability to justice.”
“Our rule of law enforcement operation, as a sovereign state with the capacity to manage its own internal affairs, will wrap up soon by ending the prevailing impunity.”