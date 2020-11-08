Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed Appoints Various Officials To Top Positions

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed various officials to top positions effective as of November 4, 2020.
According to Ethiopia State-run radion Fana, Demeke Mekonnen has been appointed Foreign Affairs Minister of the country holding his incumbent position as Deputy Prime Minister of the country.
The Premier has named General Birhanu Jula Chief of Staff of the army.
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew has become Advisor of National Security to the Prime Minister as per the new appointments.
Lieutenant General Abebaw Tadesse who recently rejoined the Defence Forces following a call from the Prime Minister has also been named Deputy Chief of Staff of the army.
Ex President of Amhara Regional State, Temesgen Tiruneh has been appointed as National Intelligence and Security Service of the country while Commissioner Demelash Gebremichael took a position as Commissioner of the Federal Police.