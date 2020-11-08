Somalia President congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on victory

Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo has congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. presidential election.
Farmajo says he looks forward to “closing cooperation and partnership.”
“Congratulations President-elect of the United States of America JoeBiden
and VP-elect Kamala Harris. Somalia wishes you success in your endeavours. We look forward to closing cooperation and partnership. The USA is a strong ally and partner in Somalia’s progress and development.”President Farmajo said in a tweet.
Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.
As crowds poured onto the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration and former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden’s win as “decisive” and “historic”
Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden’s promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
Additionally, Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.
Biden had a 290 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, having won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to put him over the 270 he needed to secure the presidency, according to Edison Research.