Ethiopia’s PM congratulates Joe Biden on US election win

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden upon his victory to become the 46th President of the United States of America, saying he is looking forward to working “closely together once again”.
“My congratulations to US President-Elect JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on your historic #Election2020 win. Ethiopia looks forward to working closely with you.”PM Abiy Ahmed said in a tweet.
Joe Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed in the U.S. electoral college to unseat President Donald Trump to become the 46 occupants of the White House.