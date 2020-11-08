Somaliland President congratulates Biden on U.S. election win

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries’ alliance.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Somaliland, congratulations to the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Somaliland, as a reliable partner and ally, is willing to work with you for bolstering democracy and global security. “President Bihi said in a tweet.