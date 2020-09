By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland minister of information Suleiman Yusuf Ali (Koore) said on Monday that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after taking the test since he announced on September 15 that he had the virus.

“Alhamdulilah, I was notified of a full recovery from the coronavirus, thank Allah.”Minister koore said on Facebook

More than 970 cases have been reported Somaliland and over 844 people have recovered to date, according to figures by Somaliland covid19 website.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments