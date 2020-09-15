Somaliland information minister tests positive for COVID-19

Somaliland Minister of information Suleiman Ali Kore announced Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Horndiplomat reports
“I got the test done and was found positive,” Somaliland Information minister said, adding that he asked those who have been in contact with him in the past few days to isolate and be tested.
Suleiman Koore is the third Somaliland minister to have contracted the COVID-19 after Investment and Telecommunication ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus in June.

