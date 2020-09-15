AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland information minister tests positive for COVID-19 September 15, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter . Saleban Yusuf Ali (Koore), Minister of Water Resources Development of the Republic of Somaliland established high level senior experts panel on January 20, 2019. By: MoDuale Somaliland Minister of information Suleiman Ali Kore announced Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Horndiplomat reports “I got the test done and was found positive,” Somaliland Information minister said, adding that he asked those who have been in contact with him in the past few days to isolate and be tested. Suleiman Koore is the third Somaliland minister to have contracted the COVID-19 after Investment and Telecommunication ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus in June. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments