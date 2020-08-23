Somaliland Political parties agree to hold timely elections

By: MoDuale
Somaliland electoral Commission and the three political parties( Kulmiye, Waddani, Ucid) have agreed elections to be held within nine months.
The electoral commission and three political parties have agreed that the 2020 local city councils and House of Representatives elections will be held using the last Somaliland electoral law.

“The NEC and the three national political parties( WADDANI, UCID & KULMIYE) finalized today their ongoing discussions regarding the time for the overdue joint elections of the House of Representatives and local governments. They agreed elections to be held within nine months -May 2021,” said Abdirahman Irro Chairman of the opposition party-WADDANI
The disagreements among the Somaliland political parties lead to multiple delays in the elections of the House of Representatives and local governments. The term of the House of Representatives expired in 2010 and the local council’s term also ended in 2017.
Earlier last month, The three political parties of Somaliland signed an election landmark agreement that presents new opportunities to advance preparations for the elections and requires the NEC to present technical time schedule within 14 days starting from 12th July 2020.
