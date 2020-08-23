Somaliland Political parties agree to hold timely elections

By: MoDuale
Somaliland electoral Commission and the three political parties( Kulmiye, Waddani, Ucid) have agreed elections to be held within nine months.
The electoral commission and three political parties have agreed that the 2020 local city councils and House of Representatives elections will be held using the last Somaliland electoral law.
