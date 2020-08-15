Somalia approves Africa free trade area treaty for ratification

Somalia cabinet has approved the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaty for ratification to help spur trade with other African countries.
A statement issued by the office of the acting Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled said on Friday that the bill which was submitted to the cabinet during its weekly meeting on Thursday was unanimously approved.
BREAKING :#Somalia’s Cabinet on Thursday passed the African Continental Free Trade Area @AfCfta pact . pic.twitter.com/0Y4tSA2OLI
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) August 13, 2020