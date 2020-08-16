At least 16 killed, 18 injured in blast at Mogadishu hotel

At least five people have been killed and more than 10 others were injured following a car bomb explosion and assault by gunmen at a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, according to a government official who spoke to AFP. COURTESY: Social Media
By: MODUALE 

At least sixteen people, including five suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 18 others injured in the attack at Elite hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday, a government official confirmed.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, the government spokesman, said four civilians and a director in the ministry of information were among those killed by the terrorists who rammed a car bomb into the Elite Hotel in Liido Beach before storming inside the popular facility.

“So far we have confirmed five people including a government official were killed in the attack. Security forces also shot dead two al-Shabab fighters. Al-Shabab driver was also killed inside the car he used to detonate the bomb,” Omar told Xinhua by phone.

He said the attackers entered the Elite hotel after setting off a car bomb outside the hotel entrance. The hotel is one of the newly built upscale beachside hotels frequented by young people and the city’s elite.

Omar said the attackers are holed up on the fifth floor of the hotel and have been restrained from the floor.

“Now the situation is close and al-Shabab fighters have been restrained from crossing the floor, “said Omar.

“It is heartbreaking to learn of the death of the director, who called me 30 minutes before,” Ilyas Ali Hassan, Somali senator and Foreign Affairs secretary for opposition party Himilo-Qaran, wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

“I hope those still inside the building will be safe and rescued. I ask health workers and other related agencies to help those injured in this attack.”

“Those rescued including the owner, who is former state minister of finance and current MP,” Hassan said.

Sources said a fierce gunfight was still ongoing inside the hotel.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the Mogadishu hotel attack.

