At least 16 killed, 18 injured in blast at Mogadishu hotel

By: MODUALE
At least sixteen people, including five suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 18 others injured in the attack at Elite hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday, a government official confirmed.
Ismael Mukhtar Omar, the government spokesman, said four civilians and a director in the ministry of information were among those killed by the terrorists who rammed a car bomb into the Elite Hotel in Liido Beach before storming inside the popular facility.
“So far we have confirmed five people including a government official were killed in the attack. Security forces also shot dead two al-Shabab fighters. Al-Shabab driver was also killed inside the car he used to detonate the bomb,” Omar told Xinhua by phone.
UPDATE: Abdirizak Abdullahi Abdi, one of the the directors of the #Somalia’s Ministry of Information is among those killed in the ongoing attack on Elite Hotel on the Liido beach in #Mogadishu, heavly casualties feared officials say.
By @HassanIstiila pic.twitter.com/fzFnEmsXMZ
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) August 16, 2020
He said the attackers entered the Elite hotel after setting off a car bomb outside the hotel entrance. The hotel is one of the newly built upscale beachside hotels frequented by young people and the city’s elite.
Omar said the attackers are holed up on the fifth floor of the hotel and have been restrained from the floor.
BREAKING :Huge explosion followed by heavy gunfire heard near Elite hotel in #Mogadishu . pic.twitter.com/2oYwoOsOuP
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) August 16, 2020