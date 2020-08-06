Somaliland president rejects China’s deal to drop Taiwan

By: Taiwan News
Somaliland’s president has reportedly rejected a conditional offer by a delegation of Chinese “wolf warrior” diplomats to cut ties with Taiwan and added that he is taking steps to strengthen relations with the country.
On Monday (Aug. 3), news broke that President Muse Bihi Abdi has directed “close confidants” to examine ways of bolstering Somaliland’s relations with Taiwan, including “the possibility of mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland.” On Tuesday, reports surfaced that a Chinese delegation would visit Somaliland on Wednesday (Aug. 5), while China’s ambassador, Qin Jian (覃儉), has reportedly been in the Somaliland since Saturday (Aug. 1) attempting to arrange a meeting with Bihi.
Researcher and analyst Rashid Abdi on Tuesday posted a tweet in which he wrote that Qin “started putting on the ‘warrior diplomacy’ act and threatening Somaliland,” but that Bihi rebuffed his tactics and hours later ordered his ministry of foreign affairs to begin the process of recognizing Taiwan. Twitter account Somalia News on Wednesday stated local reports indicated that Bihi refused to meet with “the oppressive ambassador.”
Chinese ambassador to Somalia went to Somaliland to meet Prez Bihi. As soon as he started putting on the "warrior diplomacy" act & threatening Somaliland, Bihi stood up and gave him marching orders.
A few hours later Bihi instructed his MFA to begin process to recognise Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/XVdWG8KBmF
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiCG) August 4, 2020