Somaliland president rejects China’s deal to drop Taiwan

Chinese ambassador to Somalia went to Somaliland to meet Prez Bihi. As soon as he started putting on the "warrior diplomacy" act & threatening Somaliland, Bihi stood up and gave him marching orders.

A few hours later Bihi instructed his MFA to begin process to recognise Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/XVdWG8KBmF

— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiCG) August 4, 2020