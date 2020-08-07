Somaliland President meets with high-level delegation from China

Somaliland President Friday met with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Amb Zhou Yuxiao China’s ambassador to China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the presidential palace.
Duringthe meeting, both sidesdiscussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the strengthening bilateral ties between China and Somaliland, especially on Economy, trade and development.
President Bihi and the delegation from Forum on China-Africa Cooperation also agreed to strengthen mutual respect to each other.
The meeting comes barely a day after the media outlets reported Somaliland’s president has rejected a conditional offer by a delegation of Chinese diplomats to cut ties with Taiwan and added that he is taking steps to strengthen relations with the country.
On Thursday (Aug. 6), the Somaliland Chronicle cited government sources as saying that Bihi met with the delegation, which included Qin, for several hours. During the meeting, the Chinese side offered a development deal which included road and airport infrastructure projects and the installation of a liaison office in Somaliland on the condition that Bihi sever ties with Taiwan.
The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian, has been in Hargeisa since August 1, where he met with senior officials at the Somaliland foreign affairs ministry.