Somaliland: Top Chinese Diplomats Arrive in Hargeisa for talks

BY:MODUALE
A Chinese government delegation led by top officials from foreign affairs ministry arrived in Hargeisa today for an official three days visit to discuss the recent diplomatic engagement between Taiwan-Somaliland.
Despite the primary discussion that will focus on Taiwan’s recent diplomatic engagement with Somaliland, the delegation is expected to make a series of talks focusing on development on the critical economic and social sectors.
The Chinese delegation is expected to be led by the Principle Director of Embassies and Consulates.
Credible sources indicate the delegation, which includes Somalia- and Beijing-based diplomats will meet the Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and other government officials in the next few days to discuss their future relations.
The outcome of the upcoming discussion is unlikely to produce a meaningful result on the significant area of concern—Somaliland’s new diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian, has been in Hargeisa since August 1, where he met with senior officials at the Somaliland foreign affairs ministry.
The trip by the Chinese delegation comes barely a month after Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced at a press conference in Taipei that Taiwan and Somaliland signed an agreement in February to set up representative offices in each other’s territory.
Both sides have already appointed representatives to head those offices, although the date of their official opening is yet to announced.
The governments of China and Somalia have condemned the diplomatic moves. Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory, and Mogadishu sees Somaliland in the same way.
My take on China’s arrival in SL:
Prez @musebiihi and @AmbSomQinJian are less likely to agree on a way forward.
Positions held by the two parties are irreconcilable. #Beijing’s package can’t swallowed in #Hargeisa.
The price to expel #Taiwan is unaffordable for both sides. pic.twitter.com/gqpVrWXwCe
— Najah Adam (@Najah_M_Adam) August 2, 2020
Though not recognized as a country by the international community, Somaliland has more than 20 representative offices in various countries, while several nations and international organizations, including the United Nations, maintain offices in Hargeisa.
Taiwan has 15 diplomatic allies and maintains economic and cultural offices in more than 50 countries around the world.