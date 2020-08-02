China’s ambassador to Somalia arrives in Somaliland for talks

Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian
By: Staff Writer

The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian, has arrived in Hargeisa capital of Somaliland on Saturday for talks with government officials.

Sources indicate that the Chinese ambassador meets with senior officials of Somaliland foreign affairs ministry and discuss the recent relationship between Taiwan-Somaliland.

The Chinese ambassador visit to Hargeisa comes after Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu announced that Taiwan and Somaliland reached an agreement in February to exchange representative offices.

 Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Mr Qin Jian visited Somaliland twice over the past few months to persuade the Somaliland government to cease all activities with Taiwan, citing multiple sources.

On July 4, Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo has held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian, focusing on the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.

During the meeting held at the president’s office, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening the historical relationship between the two countries and their people.

“The two sides emphasized the shared vision of respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Farmajo said in a statement

Two days after Meeting between Somalia president and Chinese ambassador,  The Chinese government opposes the establishment of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.

During a regular press conference on 6th July 2020, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China firmly opposes the establishment of official institutions or any form of official exchange between the Taiwan authorities and Somaliland.

“We noticed and appreciate that the Somali government reaffirmed its adherence to the One-China principle and condemned Taiwan for undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and an international consensus. “Said Zhao Lijian

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

