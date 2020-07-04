Somalia President Meets Chinese Ambassador, React to Taiwan-Somaliland Relations

By: Staff writer
Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Faramajo meets with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian. Horndiplomat reports
The two sides reaffirmed to respect each other’s territorial integrity, per statement. Mr Jian told Farmajo that his country is against Taiwan’s “violation” of territorial integrity of Somalia, statement
“The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening the historical relationship between the two countries and the two people of Somalia and China.
The two sides emphasized the shared vision of respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Said Statement by Villa Somalia
“President Farmajo reiterated that Somalia respects ” One-China Policy “. whilst, on the other hand, denounced Taiwan’s violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese Ambassador, on his part, reaffirmed the Chinese government’s commitment to respect the sovereignty and unity of Somalia” Added