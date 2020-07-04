Somalia President Meets Chinese Ambassador, React to Taiwan-Somaliland Relations

By: Staff writer

Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Faramajo meets with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian. Horndiplomat reports

The two sides reaffirmed to respect each other’s territorial integrity, per statement. Mr Jian told Farmajo that his country is against Taiwan’s “violation” of territorial integrity of Somalia, statement

“The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening the historical relationship between the two countries and the two people of Somalia and China.
The two sides emphasized the shared vision of respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Said Statement by Villa Somalia

“President Farmajo reiterated that Somalia respects ” One-China Policy “. whilst, on the other hand, denounced Taiwan’s violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese Ambassador, on his part, reaffirmed the Chinese government’s commitment to respect the sovereignty and unity of Somalia” Added

 

This comes after Somaliland and Taiwan announced on July 1 an agreement to exchange Representative Offices. Both Taiwan and Somaliland have now appointed representatives to each other’s capital.

Once the offices are set up, the two sides will cooperate in the fields of agriculture, mining, fishing, energy, public health, education and information technology, Wu said.

Four senior Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs officers will be initially assigned to the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, according to Wu. However, it is still uncertain when the office will be officially opened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

