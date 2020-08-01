Somalia To Reopen International Flights On 3rd August

The Somali government is set to resume international flights that were suspended from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mohamed Abdullahi Salad, minister for transport and aviation confirmed the move, saying international flights that were suspended in mid-April will now resume on 3rd August with strict health guidelines.
“The government will reopen international flights following COVID-19,” Salad said.
The move comes after the government re-opened domestic flights last month.
Schools and universities are also set to reopen on 15 August after 5 months’ closure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
Except for cargo and humanitarian flights, Somalia suspended all flights in March as part of the nation’s effort to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Horn of Africa nation has so far confirmed 3,212 COVID-19 cases,1,562 recoveries and 93 deaths as of Saturday.