Somalia President appoints caretaker Prime Minister

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid as the Caretaker Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid who until his appointment served as the Deputy Prime Minister will continue to run the administration in an interim capacity. per a statement from Villa Somalia
“The President reiterates the new changes remain in line with the government’s commitment to deliver an inclusive, credible, and timely election to fulfil the democratic aspirations of the Somali people in line with the Constitution, the Electoral National law and the outcome of the Dhusamareeb consultative forum which is scheduled to continue with the next round of meetings starting 15th August 2020,” said Villa Somalia Statement
Meanwhile, Somalia’s Caretaker Prime minister Mahdi Guled welcomes the appointment of the president “It is an honour to be appointed Acting PM by H.E President Farmajo today. I am humbled and will serve with utmost integrity, professionalism and with Somalia‘s national interest at heart and in all actions. We will continue to progress by working together for a better future” Said Mahdi M. Gulaid on twitter