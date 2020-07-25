Somalia prime minister voted out of office by parliament

Somalia lawmakers on Saturday voted no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and his cabinet. Horndiplomat reports
Announcing the result of the vote, Mohamed Mursal, speaker of the Somali parliament, said on Saturday that 170 MPs in favour of no-confidence vote and 8 against, Speaker Mohamed Mursal announces.
The parliament speaker Mohamed Mursal called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to appoint a new PM who can lead the country to popular election.
Khaire will remain in office until Farmajo nominates a new prime minister, who will then have 30 days to appoint a new cabinet, Mursal said.
On the other hand, Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has today accepted the vote of no confidence passed by Parliament against the administration of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.
“The rift between the government and the legislature is undermining the progress that has been made, and to that end I have decided to consider the decision of the House of Representatives as the foundation of our nationhood.” Said President Farmajo
The Villa Somalia’s statement said President Farmaajo will shortly appoint a Prime Minister who will form a government that will lead the country through this transitional period and strengthen public service delivery.
