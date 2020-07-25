Turkish, Niger presidents discuss regional issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone with President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger. Horndiplomat reports
The two presidents discussed regional issues, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and steps to enhance bilateral relations. Turkish Presidency Said
On July 21, On the second stop of the three-day Africa tour of Turkey’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara aims to contribute to the development of Niger’s capital Niamey in the fields of transportation, energy and agriculture.
In a joint interview with Niger’s President Issoufou Mahamadou, Çavuşoğlu expressed that the two countries sought ways to further cooperate in every field, adding that Niger has a great vision for the future.
Within this scope, the top diplomat thanked the president for giving a place for Turkish companies in the country and trusting them with their projects. He also stated that agreements in the fields of military, youth and sports will be signed while the legal basis of the current relations would be strengthened.
Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey has pursued an unprecedented outreach to Africa based on the principle of win-win.
As part of the country’s cooperation with Africa, the Turkish government has donated millions of dollars for infrastructure development on the continent and sponsored hundreds of African students.
Turkey’s presence is felt across the continent, where there are a number of Turkish organizations, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Maarif Foundation, and Yunus Emre Institute, among others.