Abdi Nageeye reclaims Rotterdam Marathon title and sets new Dutch national record

Runners and fans at the Rotterdam Marathon observed a poignant moment of silence on Sunday morning before the race, in memory of world marathon record-holder, Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, who died tragically in a car accident earlier this year. Many runners also paid tribute to his legacy by wearing black ribbons in his honour.

Kiptum, 24, had been slated to compete in Rotterdam, and had been hoping to challenge the 2:00 barrier. He made history by breaking the men’s marathon world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, in an astonishing time of 2:00:35, becoming the first man to run under the 2:01 mark.

Abdi Nageeye strikes gold again

Olympic silver medalist Nageeye reclaimed his Rotterdam Marathon title from 2022 and set a new Dutch national record in the process, crossing the line in 2:04:45 and besting his PB by 11 seconds. Nageeye secured victory by a mere five-second margin ahead of Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn, the 2020 world half marathon champion, with Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia claiming the third spot in 2:05:16.

The race began in near-perfect conditions, with a group of nine runners closely trailing the pacemakers through the initial kilometeres. By the time the runners hit the 30K mark only seven runners remained in contention. With tactical precision, Nageeye surged ahead in the final kilometeres to clinch his second victory in the race.

